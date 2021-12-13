AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

APP stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.28. 51,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,449,392 shares of company stock valued at $773,492,153 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

