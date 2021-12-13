Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBMLF remained flat at $$2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

