Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MEDGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$143.00 during trading hours on Monday. Medacta Group has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $143.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.96.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

