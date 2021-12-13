GamerCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $27.55 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.55 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00055682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.22 or 0.07973609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.24 or 1.00392635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,698,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

