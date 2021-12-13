$114.87 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report sales of $114.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. Euronav posted sales of $111.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $352.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,656. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

