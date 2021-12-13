Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.05 million and the lowest is $20.21 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $19.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $80.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CSWC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. 3,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,005. The stock has a market cap of $622.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

