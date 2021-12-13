Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $142.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.55.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

ICE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 80,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

