Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/10/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €83.50 ($93.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/6/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/1/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €107.00 ($120.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/24/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($103.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($98.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/12/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($101.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($103.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($92.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/10/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($94.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/18/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($92.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €67.95 ($76.35). 45,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($92.70).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

