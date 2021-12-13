Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 2,670 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,399,000 after buying an additional 3,628,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.35. 267,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,048,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $745.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

