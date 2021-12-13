McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $263.20. 38,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,717. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day moving average is $241.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

