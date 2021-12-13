Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $74.92 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 17.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 288,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,208,379. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

