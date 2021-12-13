HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$12.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

