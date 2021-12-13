8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $154.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.81 million. 8X8 reported sales of $136.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $615.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 110,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,952. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $67,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

