FNB Protocol (FNB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $85,722.73 and $9.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006780 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

