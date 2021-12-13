Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ares Capital Call Options (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 18,068 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,009% compared to the average volume of 1,629 call options.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $20.61. 94,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

