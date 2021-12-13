Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IDKOY remained flat at $$13.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

