Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IDKOY remained flat at $$13.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.