Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,134. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

