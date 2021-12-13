Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:GDO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,134. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
