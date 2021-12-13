WHALE (WHALE) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. WHALE has a market cap of $113.35 million and approximately $810,884.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.85 or 0.00033896 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.54 or 0.07995926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,998.07 or 1.00491796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WHALEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

