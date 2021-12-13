Ditto Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $7,940.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ditto has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.54 or 0.07995926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,998.07 or 1.00491796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars.

