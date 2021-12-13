Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 50.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $102.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.