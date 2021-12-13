TOP Hits Market Cap of $3.72 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $437,313.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006780 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

