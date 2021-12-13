Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Certara posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389,828 shares of company stock worth $282,555,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 387,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 230,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

CERT traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,303. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

