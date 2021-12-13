$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce sales of $1.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $13.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

RETA traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 72,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,535. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

