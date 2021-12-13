The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a report published on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,896 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,626 shares of company stock worth $957,183.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Jamf by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,197,000 after purchasing an additional 324,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jamf by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

