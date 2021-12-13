Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 5.1%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.91 and last traded at $77.44. 41,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 834,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

