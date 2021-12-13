Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.80 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $13.80 billion and approximately $4.95 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $92.75 or 0.00198313 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,800,014,686 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.