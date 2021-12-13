Mist (MIST) Trading Down 26% Over Last Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $2.52 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006780 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

