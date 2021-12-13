MEET.ONE Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 70.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $5,657.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.54 or 0.07995926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,998.07 or 1.00491796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

