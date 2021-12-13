Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 237190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.53.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 446,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,585,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,396,434.25.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.