Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in November

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FRMUF stock remained flat at $$6.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

