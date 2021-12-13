CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 95.2% in November

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 38,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,758. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

