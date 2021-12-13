CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 95.2% in November

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 38,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,758. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32.
CannaGrow Company Profile
