ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

HON opened at $209.81 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

