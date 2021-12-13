$1.31 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.24. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.33. 71,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,213. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $107.66 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

