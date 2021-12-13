Hendershot Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock worth $482,540,510. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

