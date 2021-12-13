Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 5,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 161,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $515.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 88.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

