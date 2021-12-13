Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.95

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 3797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,820,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,320,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,018,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.