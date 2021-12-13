Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

T traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,215,383. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

