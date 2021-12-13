$0.47 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,688,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

