McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 126,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,697,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

