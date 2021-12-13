Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce sales of $56.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $37.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $205.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 64,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $495.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.28.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

