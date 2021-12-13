Edgeware (EDG) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Edgeware has a market cap of $47.40 million and $3.13 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,580,167,893 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,523,877 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

