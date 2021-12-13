Vesper (VSP) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and approximately $789,378.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00008075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.76 or 0.08019648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,913.05 or 1.00521151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,824,049 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

