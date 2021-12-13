The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,368. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Get Crypto alerts:

About Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.