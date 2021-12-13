The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CRCW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,368. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
About Crypto
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.