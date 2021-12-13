ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the November 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENGGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENGGY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

