ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the November 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ProPhotonix stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. ProPhotonix has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Get ProPhotonix alerts:

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhotonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhotonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.