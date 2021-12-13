ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the November 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ProPhotonix stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. ProPhotonix has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
About ProPhotonix
