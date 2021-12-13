McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 126 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 256,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 80,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average is $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $276.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.