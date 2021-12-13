Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 42,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,070,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

