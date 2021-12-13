Westpac Banking Corp Sells 519,347 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $364.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.