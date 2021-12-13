Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $102.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $280.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.