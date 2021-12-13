Brokerages Expect Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aura Biosciences.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AURA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

AURA stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,166. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.